Rockmart’s Nathan Dean Sports Complex expects to remain busy in the weekends to come as they continue to play host to teams from around the southeast in softball tournaments.
This past Saturday, the city played host to the seventh tournament of the year so far for Global Sports Authority’s tournament play for girls fast pitch softball.
GSA Vice President Lamar Gilbert said this part Saturday brought 22 teams with around 300 players to Rockmart for a Saturday round of games that lasted well into the night. Three weeks ago in May, GSC held their state tournament in Rockmart and brought more than 30 teams to Polk County to play.
Last Saturday’s GSC games featured teams from several age groups, Gilbert added. He said that families drove as far as three hours to play over the weekend.
The tournament play is expected to continue with three more GSC alone planned for Rockmart in the weeks to come. Rockmart Recreation officials added that bookings for the complex are also set for much of the year to come as well.
They also pointed toward the positive gains from tournament play, like increased spending at restaurants and businesses around the complex as one reason why they are a boost for Polk County overall.
So far this year, tournament play is limited to Saturday games.