Anyone who planned to come take part in a presentation from the state's Tourism Resource Team about their thoughts on Polk County's efforts to attract visitors will have to wait two more days.
Officials have decided that due to the threat of winter weather on Tuesday and frigid temperatures potentially making roads unsafe to travel, the event is being postponed until Thursday.
Polk County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blair Elrod said the details of the forthcoming event are the same, just moved two days out to Jan. 31. The team will still be presenting at the Slate House in downtown Rockmart on Church Street from 6 to 8 p.m.
Those wanting more information can contact Elrod by e-mail at info@polkgeorgia.com.