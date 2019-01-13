Local ministries did their part in 2018 to make sure that when people who needed assistance with food came asking for help, there was plenty to give back during the year.
Helping Hands in Rockmart and the Good Neighbor Center in Cedartown – now both run by volunteers under the direction of Clint and Betty Cornwall’s organization – provided nearly 300,000 pounds of food between the two Polk County centers during the past year.
That food went out to more than 18,000 people during 2018 between the two cities as well.
Numbers from the Good Neighbor Center were much lower since they began operations only in April 2018, but overall the giving falls in line with the 19-year mission of the organization to help ensure Polk County residents have food and supplies they need to flourish.
Breaking down the figures further, Helping Hands did a bulk of the donating work in 2018, reporting some 5,978 households helped in the year, and of those in the Rockmart area donations went out to 2,714 seniors. The pantry also reported helping some 4,588 children with food security during the year, 284 veterans and took on 511 new families.
That totaled out to 241,012 pounds of food, or 120.5 tons of food.
At the Good Neighbor Center, they reported helping, out 1174 households during the past eight months of operations, which 57,802 pounds of food given out. That’s just over 28.9 tons from spring through December 2018.
Additionally, they helped 290 seniors, 806 children, 63 veterans and 360 new families during the past year. That accounted for 3,109 people.
People who need assistance can go to the center in Rockmart on South Piedmont Avenue next to the Dollar General on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 12 to 4 p.m. Clients who are provided a bag of food can only come once every 30 days, but there are minimal paperwork and eligibility requirements otherwise.
The Good Neighbor Center at 71 Woodall Road next to the cemetery is open on Tuesday's and Thursday's from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with the same procedure.
Volunteers make up the staff at both locations and donations from the community make it possible for Helping Hands and the Good Neighbor Center work.
Help the organizations today by making a donation by contacting them at 678-685-4644, or stop by the pantry on South Piedmont Avenue during distribution days to drop off donations and learn more about ways to serve.