Don't forget that a gubernatorial candidate is stopping by during the lunch hour and through the early afternoon to meet with local voters, and the event is completely free for the public.
Former U.S. Navy Seal and business executive Clay Tippins is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor for 2018. He's scheduled to be here Monday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet that is free to attend and take part in.
Tippins is a Gwinett County native and former U.S. Navy SEAL, serving with the special forces unit's SEAL Team One after graduating from the Navy Officer Candidate school and making it through additional training with the Seals program. He still serves in the Navy's SEAL reserve program, where he is a Lieutenant Commander and has been deployed back overseas to Iraq in counter-ISIS efforts.
In his civilian life Tippins has worked for a number of companies in Silicon Valley before he returned home to Georgia and has worked for several firms since, most recently with a firm called Capgemini, where he managed North American high tech, entertainment and telecommunications businesses as an Executive Vice President.
Find out more about him at Claytippins.com, or come meet the candidate in Peek Park today.