The Polk County Chamber of Commerce’s annual review of what local governments, lawmakers and organizations have accomplished is coming up next week with tickets going fast for the evening event.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Blair Elrod said the event will offer insight into what’s happening in local government in Cedartown, Rockmart and Polk County, the Polk School District and College and Career Academy, as well as give opportunity for lawmakers like State Rep. Trey Kelley and State Sen. Bill Heath to talk about accomplishments on the state level as well.
It also acts as a chance to review the successes of the Chamber, the Development Authority of Polk County and others who seek to help Polk County grow and prosper every year. This is the sixth year the Chamber has hosted the event to bring Polk County leadership, business and more together.
The Chamber will also be honoring several of their board members who served over the past years now coming off the board at the conclusion of 2019.
The State of the Community event also gives a chance to review upcoming initiatives being launched by municipalities and organizations as well.
The event at In the Woods in Rockmart on Cartersville Highway is $25 per person and includes a buffet dinner before presentations start and a chance to network with local leadership. Seats can be reserved at polkgeorgia.com now.
The doors open at 6 p.m. for the event, set to wrap up by 8 p.m.
Find out more about the event at info@polkgeorgia.com now.