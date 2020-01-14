The annual Stand Up for Hope benefit comedy show is coming soon to the Rockmart Theatre, and tickets remain on sale for the fundraiser for the Our House Women's Shelter.
Host Kay Dodd returns to the stage with comedians Cyrus Steele and Marty Simpson to help raise money for Our House.
The show is set to start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
In her return to Polk County again, Dodd brings 20-plus years of experience to the stage and a squeaky clean image and plays emcee for A-list stars and newer talent alike. She won the National Livin’ on Laughter Gospel Comedy Association's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.
Steele, a comedian and master impressionist from Atlanta, brings to the stage his own brand of comedy which pans celebrities ranging from former President Barack Obama to fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld and many more in between.
Simpson is a Christian comic who who hails originally from Columbia, South Carolina and previously played kicker on the South Carolina Gamecocks football team where he was the leading scorer in 1992. He won the Clean Comedy Challenge in 2012 and continues to tour around the United States.
The show benefits Our House Women's Shelter, organized in 1995 by a group of women who found the growing number of domestic violence incidents in Polk disturbing.
The team grew to over 50 volunteers before establishing a 24-hour crisis line, and the financial support of Polk citizens, as well as various state agencies, helped pave the way for Our House to be officially named a “safe house” by the Department of Human Services.
A life of fear and abuse is not the norm, and those in need are urged to contact the shelter. The group's 24-hour crisis line- 770-749-9330 - ensures help is always available and legal advocacy appointments can be scheduled at 770-748-6633.
Those interested in volunteering or making a contribution can also call the administrative office at 770-748-2300.
Buy tickets from the Rockmart Art Gallery by calling 770-684-2707 now to reserve seats or for groups.