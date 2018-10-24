Local leaders are inviting those interested in learning about the progress made across Polk County over the past year to take part in the annual State of the Community address coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 30.
The annual event is taking place at "In the Woods" off Highway 113 in Rockmart from 6 to 8 p.m., and the cost of a $25 ticket per person includes dinner, this year featuring chicken and dressing.
Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket can do so from The Polk County Chamber of Commerce website here at polkgeorgia.com, or by clicking on the calendar tab and navigating to the event page on the October calendar.
The annual event will include information from the cities of Aragon, Cedartown and Rockmart along with officials from Polk County, economic development, the chamber, the Polk School District and State Rep. Trey Kelley giving a update from what's been happening under the Gold Dome, and likely what will be addressed during a Nov. 13 called special session of the state house at the request of Governor Nathan Deal in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael's damage in south Georgia.