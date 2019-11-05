Need a vacation to the mountains? The Polk County Chamber of Commerce teamed up with local businesses to make that a possibility for the lucky ticket holder in a raffle now underway.
Tickets are $5 to win a prize for a Smoky Mountain Getaway raffle being sponsored by the Chamber and Family Savings Credit Union of Rockmart.
They are on sale now via Chamber board members, and digitally by emailing info@polkgeorgia.com to receive an e-ticket. Additionally, Editor Kevin Myrick will have tickets available at the Standard Journal office in Cedartown for sale starting on Nov. 7. Those interested in reserving tickets can contact Myrick by phone ahead of their trip to the office at 770-748-1520, extension 2.
Not only is there a chance to win a $500 gift card for a cabin stay in the mountains, but also a gift basket filled with items from local businesses to take along on the vacation. It'll include items that the lucky winner will find useful when they make their trip to the mountains.
Those who want to see the cabins from Cabins for You available for the gift card can visit https://www.cabinsforyou.com/ - a Cartersville-based company - to learn more about the vacation opportunity available.
Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod said this fundraising raffle is a great opportunity to have an inexpensive getaway to the mountains for one lucky winner.
"We are so excited to present this prize to local residents who want to support what we do at the Chamber and want to have a fun weekend," Elrod said.
The drawing for the vacation raffle will be held on December 13. Tickets will remain on sale up to the day of the drawing.