The 22nd Biennial Lords and Ladies Cotillion and Scholarship Program, sponsored by Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, is well underway.
The 2019 participants include: Octaveus Askew (Rome), Aaron Bailey (Rome), Kelsey Beeman (Rome), Aleeyah Blanchard (Rome), Amberly Brown (Rome), Zaysha Brown (Rome), Amyia Crowder (Cedartown), Kamryn Frazier (Cedartown), Cydney Freeman (Rome), Destiney Parker (Rome), Asia Turner (Cedartown), Chelsea Weaver (Cartersville), and Kirsten Woodard (Cartersville).
On Nov. 17, 2018, the participants donated non-perishable food to the Salvation Army in Rome, and took part in a canvas paint party. On Dec. 9, 2018, the participants spread Christmas cheer with singing and gifts for the residents of the Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cedartown.
Throughout the remainder of the cotillion program, the participants will continue with community service, attend a college fair, and participate in dance rehearsals and informative workshops.
Additionally, the participants are working toward scholarships and other awards. Family, friends and interested persons are encouraged to help them in attaining their goals.
The sorority will present the 2019 “A Vision Fair Soirée” Cotillion participants on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Forum River Center, Rome, Georgia.
To obtain tickets to the Cotillion, please contact Betty Dean at 706-290-4806.