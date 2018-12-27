Advisories are out, and the rain is right around the corner set to start this afternoon as the National Weather Service expects wet, windy but warmer weather coming to Polk County as 2018 is coming to a close. Note that officials out of the NWS office in Peachtree City have a wind advisory in effect through 7 a.m. Friday, and a flash flood watch starting this evening at 7 p.m. through Saturday morning.
Today's forecast is calling for the likelihood of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Temperature rising to around 59 by 4 a.m. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday: Showers, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Showers. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Showers. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
New Year's Day: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.