Look for a nice warm-up in the forecast for Polk County throughout the day as the National Weather Service calls for clear and sunny skies and temperatures up near the 80's for the next few days, and potential still for some showers over the weekend.
Today's forecast is expected to be sunny and clear, with a high near 76. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.