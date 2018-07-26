Look for sunshine and temperatures up to 90 degrees for the day as the National Weather Service calls for warm weather and clear skies now through the rest of the week, and by the weekend chances of rain returning through next week.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.