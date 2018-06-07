Expect sunshine to last for the rest of the week over Polk County, with temperatures back up closer to 90 for the next couple of days before chances of showers return to the area according to the latest National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine and clear skies, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.