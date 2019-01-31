It's going to be another cool day in Polk County, but the sun is out and temperatures are set to rise over the weekend to something more like spring than winter, with rainfall right back in the forecast for the start of the coming week according to the latest National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.