Look for sunshine to dominate the forecast for the day, and temperatures to get into the low 40's with another night ahead below freezing according to the National Weather Service forecast, with cooler temperatures sticking around through a rainy weekend and into next week.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 24. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.