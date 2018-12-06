The day started out frigid, but is expected to get well above freezing without the gusty winds of midweek as the National Weather Service expects the forecast to remain clear for the day, and clouds to begin rolling in overnight and at week's end as Cedartown and Rockmart prepare to celebrate Christmas tonight and Friday with parades. Chances of sleet and the potential for snow are also on the horizon in the coming days.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine, with a high near 49. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet before 8 a.m., then rain. High near 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Saturday Night: Rain. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Sunday: Rain. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Sunday Night: Occasional rain before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 8 p.m. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 42.
Monday Night: A chance of rain showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.