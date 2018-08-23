Expect sunshine and clear skies for the day, and temperatures to stay in a pleasant range of the mid 80's as the National Weather Service forecast calls for more of the same through Friday and the first half of the weekend based on their newest predictions, and the potential for rain's return before the start of next week.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.