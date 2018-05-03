Another warm and pleasant day is in store as May gets into full swing in Polk County, and will stay that way through Friday according to the National Weather Service forecast, with chances of wet weather over the weekend and temperatures back down into the upper 70's by the start of next week.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine and clear skies, with a high near 86. South wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.