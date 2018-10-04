Another sunny day is in store for Polk County, and despite it being autumn the summertime temperatures aren't ready to give up yet, with the thermometer reaching up toward the 90 degree mark according to the National Weather Service, and more of the same this weekend.
Today's forecast calls once again for sunny and clear skies, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Columbus Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.