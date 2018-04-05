Look for clear skies and sunshine to dominate the forecast today, but expect clouds and wet weather to return as the week ends and into the weekend according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine, with a high near 66. East wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m.. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely before 11 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southwest wind around 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.