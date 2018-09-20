Summer won't give up yet in Polk County as the National Weather Service expects highs above the 90 degree mark, and more of the same through the weekend until the beginning of next week, when rain chances return to the forecast.
Today's forecast will continue to be sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.