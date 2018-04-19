The temperature is much cooler than it was just yesterday in Polk County, with only a high in the low 60's in store and winds to kick upward of 20 mph in gusts, but as the weather warms up at week's end and for the weekend, rain is right back around the corner to keep things cooled down for a few more days of April, according to the National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night: Showers. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.