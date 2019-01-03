Rainy weather will be sticking around for the time being as the National Weather Service calls for showers to stick around through the rest of the day and through the night, and more of the same through the daytime Friday before rain moves off for the weekend and brings a chance to dry out briefly before more showers are predicted for the start of next week.
Today's forecast calls for showers, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7 p.m. Low around 49. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday: Showers, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.