Polk County has another day where showers are possible, but more than likely it will be sunny and hot throughout as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures to feel close to 100 degrees, with a slight cool down in store for the end of the week and weekend and greater chances of wet weather.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.