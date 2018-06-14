Expect another day with a mix of sunshine and clouds, and for chances of rain late in the day as the National Weather Service expects this pattern to continue through the end of the week, the weekend and into next week as summer gets closer to its official start. Temperatures will reflect that as well with highs reaching up into the 90's in the days ahead.
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.