Look for rain showers through the rest of the morning as the National Weather Service calls for spring-like temperatures on the final day of February, and the potential for more rain through the evening hours.
Today's forecast calls for Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers. Patchy dense fog before 10 a.m. High near 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. West wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 20.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 42.