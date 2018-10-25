Keep the umbrella handy for the rest of the day as the National Weather Service calls for chances of rain to continue through the afternoon hours, and then an increasing likelihood of wet weather through the evening hours and overnight, with more rain likely on Friday and the weekend before clear skies return before the end of October.
Today's forecast calls for a chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Showers likely before 9 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 p.m. and midnight, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog after 10 p.m.. Low around 48. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain, mainly before 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 2 p.m. High near 58. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m. Patchy fog between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67.