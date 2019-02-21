The bad news for Polk County is that rain remains in the forecast and waters in local streams and creeks are going to continue to rise, prompting the National Weather Service to keep a flash flood watch in place through 7 p.m. The good news is that the rain might stick around for a while longer, but is expected to clear off after the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely before 1 p.m., then showers likely with areas of drizzle after 1 p.m. Patchy dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.