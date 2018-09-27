Another rainy day is in store for Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for showers and thunderstorms this morning, and more to come later tonight, but clearing is set to start on Friday, and stay that way for the foreseeable future.
Today's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. High near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.