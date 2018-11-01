Keep the umbrella handy for the first day of November as the National Weather Service calls for a wet and stormy forecast for the day and continuing through the overnight hours, with chances of rain to continue into the start of next week.
Today's forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.