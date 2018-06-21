Look for a greater chance of wet weather for the day, but expect it during the afternoon hours over Polk County according to the National Weather Service forecast for the first day of summer, with temperatures predicted to be more like spring instead of the hot days earlier in the week.
Today's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.