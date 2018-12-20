Look for wet weather to stick around as the week ends, but clear skies are back for Saturday and Sunday and heading into the holidays, though there's now a slight chance of showers on Christmas Day according to the latest predictions from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.
Today: Showers. High near 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 42. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.
Christmas Day: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55.