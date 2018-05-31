Afternoon rain is possible once again as the National Weather Service keeps wet weather in the forecast for the next several days, with potential for clearing now in Polk County's future into next week.
Today's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.