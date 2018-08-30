Look for the chance for another round of rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with highs near 90 again and more of the same through the end of the week and into the weekend based on the latest National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.