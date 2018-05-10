Showers and thunderstorms - or at least the chance of some wet weather - is called for later this afternoon as the National Weather Service otherwise predicts mostly sunny skies and temperatures getting closer to feeling like summer.
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.