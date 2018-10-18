Look for sunshine to dominate the forecast through the end of the week, but showers are coming back into the forecast for this weekend based on the latest National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 70. East wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. High near 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 38.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.