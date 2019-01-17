Keep the umbrella handy when heading out of work later this afternoon and heading into the overnight hours as the National Weather Service calls for wet weather's return during the evening commute, but it won't stick around long.
Today's forecast ca;;s for likely showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.Ron
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then showers likely. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.