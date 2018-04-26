Another wet day is pushing back events planned for this afternoon and evening, but don't fret. The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunshine to return for Friday and the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 42.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.