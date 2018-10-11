Hurricane Michael passed by Polk County leaving only some much needed rain after making landfall on the Florida gulf coast as one of the most powerful storms on record to hit the area, and passed through Georgia and is now on it's way through North and South Carolina as a tropical storm. The National Weather Service predicts the weather will turn much cooler in the days to come, with temperatures to remain in the low 70s during the day and 50s overnight for the days to come.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.