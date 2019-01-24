See any snow flurries today? Don't expect anything to stick as the National Weather Service calls for chances for light snow up through the lunch hour, with temperatures staying chilly for the rest of the day and dropping below freezing overnight.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of light snow before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent