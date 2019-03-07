Look for another day of sunshine and somewhat warmer temperatures, but the early morning hours will still feel frozen as the National Weather Service calls for clouds to return, and chances of rain for the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for sunshine, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.