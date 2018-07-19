Look for a good chance of wet weather later this afternoon in Polk County as the National Weather Service expects a mix of clouds and sunshine for the day, and temperatures up near 90 again.
Today's forecast calls for the likelihood of Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.