Look for chances of wet weather to continue in the forecast through the rest of the week - though they are slight chances - and extending into the coming days as the National Weather Service expects clouds and sunshine otherwise, and temperatures up near 90.
Today's forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.