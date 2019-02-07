There's a chance for rain as warm weather continues as the National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid 70's and then a big drop in the thermometer heading into the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.