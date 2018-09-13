There's a chance again for showers and thunderstorms in Polk County, but it's less than 50 percent for the day as the National Weather Service calls for a mix of clouds and sunshine for the day otherwise, and a high up near 90 again.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence is inching ever closer to the mainland United States and should make landfall somewhere on the Carolinas coast. Watch the hurricane's movements here.
Today's forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.