Another hot day is in store, but Polk County might see some showers to help break the heat of the day as the National Weather Service predicts increased chances of wet weather through the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 98. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.