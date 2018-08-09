Look for another round of potential showers as the National Weather Service calls for a slightly cooler day, and a mix of sunshine and clouds as the week draws to a close in Polk County, with showers and thunderstorms the expectation for this coming weekend.
Today's forecast A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.