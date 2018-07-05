Look for chances of wet weather again -- about the same as the July 4 holiday -- as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures up toward the 90's again following the July 4 holiday.
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.