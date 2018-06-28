Look for more wet weather after another round of heat for Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures up to 90, and heat index values near 100 again, but rain likely after the lunch hour.
Today's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.