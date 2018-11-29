Look for wet weather to move back into the area and temperatures to rise some in the process as the National Weather Service calls for the potential for afternoon and evening showers, and then increased chances as the weekend begins Saturday.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of light rain after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of light rain, mainly after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A slight chance of light rain before 1 a.m., then rain likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. High near 64. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.